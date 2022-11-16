Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up about 1.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.55. 78,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

