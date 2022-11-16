Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 262,211 shares traded.
Cavitation Technologies Trading Up 12.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
Cavitation Technologies Company Profile
Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. The company offers Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.
