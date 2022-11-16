CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of CBIZ worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,973,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,881,000 after purchasing an additional 68,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 59.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.66. 1,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CBIZ news, Director Sherrill W. Hudson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,754,088. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

