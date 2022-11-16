CEEK VR Price Down 13% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 13% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $80.69 million and $8.77 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,916.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009948 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00042864 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021838 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00242779 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09840099 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $14,776,560.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

