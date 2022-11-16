Cellebrite DI (CLBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Cellebrite DI to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cellebrite DI Stock Performance
CLBT stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $938.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
