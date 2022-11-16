Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in October

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,900 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 1,230,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 816.1 days.

Centamin Trading Down 2.0 %

CELTF stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Get Centamin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.82) to GBX 165 ($1.94) in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.