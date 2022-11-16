Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Up 6.1% in October

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,400 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 412,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSR. Colliers International Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

CSR opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $991.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.30. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Centerspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 395.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Centerspace by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Centerspace by 151.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Centerspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

