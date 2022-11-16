Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 21,598 shares.The stock last traded at $34.15 and had previously closed at $34.61.

Central Securities Trading Down 1.3 %

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo Price Blackford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,350.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Central Securities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Central Securities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.