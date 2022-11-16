Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Short Interest Update

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the October 15th total of 48,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $228.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

CVCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 52.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 167,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 57,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.