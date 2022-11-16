Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Short Interest Up 15.2% in October

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other news, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,860.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Certara news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $416,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,617,356.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew M. Walsh sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $177,749.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,860.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Certara Trading Up 6.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,510. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Certara has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $39.67.

About Certara

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

