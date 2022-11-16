Chad W. Allen Sells 2,642 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $100,501.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. 2,614,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,851. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 34.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $857,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

