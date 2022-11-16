Chain Price Tops $0.0479 on Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $15.18 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00576215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,978.84 or 0.30014093 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official website for Chain is chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

