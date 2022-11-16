Chain (XCN) Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Billion

Chain (XCN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. In the last seven days, Chain has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $11.17 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.06 or 0.00581680 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,107.57 or 0.30298779 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.