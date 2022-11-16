Chainbing Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,039.85 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00009677 BTC on exchanges. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $807.36 million and $11,039.85 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00576215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,978.84 or 0.30014093 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

