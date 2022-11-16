Chainlink (LINK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $315.90 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $6.12 or 0.00036999 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.01 billion and approximately $315.90 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00570339 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.33 or 0.29708026 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link.

Chainlink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

