ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram Sells 4,872 Shares of Stock

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.64. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,837,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

