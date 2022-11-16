Chardan Capital Comments on PDS Biotechnology Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PDSB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 22.9 %
Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.