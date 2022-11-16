Chardan Capital Comments on PDS Biotechnology Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for PDS Biotechnology in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits expects that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDS Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PDSB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 22.9 %

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

PDSB opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $247.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.52. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

