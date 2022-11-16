Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,167 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up approximately 1.9% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Chart Industries worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.57.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

