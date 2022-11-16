Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cowen to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.79.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.81. 47,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

