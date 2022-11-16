Check-Cap (CHEK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Check-Cap to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Stock Performance

CHEK opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

Separately, Dawson James cut shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.