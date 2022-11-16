Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEKZ) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEKZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEKZ remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 260 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

