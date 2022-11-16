Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Up 14.8% in October

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 219,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,653. The company has a market cap of $125.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $9.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.09%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

