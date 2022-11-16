Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Up 14.8% in October

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance
NYSE:CHMI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 219,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,653. The company has a market cap of $125.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $9.03.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.