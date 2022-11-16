Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 22.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

