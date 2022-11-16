Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 22.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 41,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile
