Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CHKR)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 22.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance
CHKR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,915. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.
About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
