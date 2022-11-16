Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 69.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its holdings in Chevron by 19.5% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.28. The company had a trading volume of 127,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,872. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

