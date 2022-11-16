Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Up 17.7% in October

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,730,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 17,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $6,405,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 48.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 102,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,719,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 79,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 40.0% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.