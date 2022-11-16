Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 14,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Chico’s FAS

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 5.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 81.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 140,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 62,979 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 17.9% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 848,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chico’s FAS Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. 139,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,426. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $835.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.24.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

