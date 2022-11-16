Children’s Place (PLCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Children’s Place Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $510.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.07.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
About Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
