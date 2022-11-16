Children’s Place (PLCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Children’s Place to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $510.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Children’s Place by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Children’s Place by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Children’s Place by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLCE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.