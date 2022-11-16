China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZNH shares. HSBC cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Southern Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

