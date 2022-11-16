Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 2.2% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,528.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,461. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,850.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,546.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,464.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.