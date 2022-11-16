Choreo LLC Acquires 47 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

COST stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $525.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,122. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.56. The stock has a market cap of $232.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.