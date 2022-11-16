Choreo LLC Buys 5,921 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

IWO traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.98 and its 200-day moving average is $219.57. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $321.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.