Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 2,065,628 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,065,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,274,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.89% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $260,823,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $242,007,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $232,890,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,838,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,168,000.

DFUV traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $34.37. 7,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,134. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10.

