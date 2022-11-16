Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.63. 134,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,745. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

