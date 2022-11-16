Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,986. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.