Choreo LLC Has $15.40 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,828 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $15,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,750. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $76.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

