Choreo LLC Has $21.31 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.2% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned 0.37% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $21,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6,112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 876,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 862,314 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

