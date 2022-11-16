Choreo LLC Invests $65.27 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,065,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,274,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,134. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10.

