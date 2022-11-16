Choreo LLC Purchases 244,340 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2,078.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,340 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Choreo LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $27,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

MUB traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $104.62. 174,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,867. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

