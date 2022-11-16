Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 410,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.