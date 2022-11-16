Choreo LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $46,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 394,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,835,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,048 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $42.09. 951,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,333,490. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $52.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.

