Choreo LLC Sells 3,051 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $393,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.31. 7,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,716. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

