Choreo LLC Sells 46,585 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,585 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $22,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 236,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 41,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 74,826 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,236,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,299 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,294. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

