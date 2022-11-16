Choreo LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Choreo LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 171.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,816. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

