Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 12,327 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Cigna by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

Cigna Trading Down 0.5 %

Cigna Announces Dividend

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $305.17 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

