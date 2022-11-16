Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,451 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 36.4% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

