Cibc World Market Inc. Has $11.37 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 529.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nucor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

