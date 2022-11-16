Cibc World Market Inc. Has $7.59 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $197.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.68 and its 200-day moving average is $195.93. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

