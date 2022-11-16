Cibc World Market Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 50.7% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,610,000 after acquiring an additional 299,298 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

About Mondelez International

MDLZ opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.76.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

