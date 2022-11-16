Cibc World Market Inc. Has $8.87 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,155 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Stantec by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 381,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stantec by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 51,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after purchasing an additional 261,602 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Stantec by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stantec by 24.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,506,000 after buying an additional 71,288 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Stock Performance

NYSE:STN opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.95. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

